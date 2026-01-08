Internal thread Aqua Stop hose connector
Ideal for connection to threaded hoses: the hose connector with Aqua Stop and 3/4 GHT internal thread (American thread).
Thanks to the click system, the hose connector with 3/4'' GHT internal thread (11.5 TPI) can be quickly and simply joined with or separated from threaded hoses. And the Aqua Stop interrupts the water flow automatically as soon as the hose is separated from the water receptacle. The ideal hose connector for connecting a garden hose to a Kärcher pressure washer.
Features and benefits
Recessed handles and ergonomic design
- Easy handling.
Hook-and-loop system
- Compatible with all click systems commonly available on the market.
Aqua Stop
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|56 x 43 x 43