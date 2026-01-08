Premium universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.
Premium universal metal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Robust, anodised aluminium hose connector. Practical, soft plastic recessed grips. Compatible with all click systems.
Connecting, disconnecting and repairing hoses is simple with the Premium universal metal hose connector with Aqua Stop. This robust anodised aluminium hose connector has soft plastic recessed grips for easy handling. The flexible push-on system makes it easy to water small and large gardens and areas. Quality tap and hose connectors are the basis of an efficient watering system. The Premium universal hose connector with Aqua Stop compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
Soft plastic recessed grips
- For easy handling.
Hose fastening made from anodized aluminium
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|140 x 80 x 50