Universal hose connector set with two-way connector
Universal hose connector set with two-way connector
Connecting, disconnecting and repairing hoses is simple with the universal hose connector set with two-way connector. The flexible push-on system makes it easy to water small and large gardens and areas. Quality tap and hose connectors are the basis of an efficient watering system. Universal hose connector set with two-way connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|105 x 50 x 140