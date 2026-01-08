Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop
Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop In an ergonomic design for easy handling.
Connecting, disconnecting and repairing hoses is simple with the universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. In an ergonomic design for easy handling. The flexible push-on system makes it easy to water small and large gardens and areas. Quality tap and hose connectors are the basis of an efficient watering system. Universal hose connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
Ergonomic design
- For easy handling.
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Universal (1/2", 5/8", 3/4")
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|82 x 45 x 140