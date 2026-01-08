Universal hose repair connector
Universal hose repair connector for all standard garden hoses. For connecting or repairing two lengths of hose. Ergonomic design for easy handling. Compatible with all click systems.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the universal hose repair connector. The universal hose repair connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. The ideal solution for the connection or repair of two hoses. Universal hose repair connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
- For easy handling.
Can be used anywhere
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
For connection or repair of 2 hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|48 x 33 x 33