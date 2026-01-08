HR 4.525 1/2" Wall Hose Reel Kit
HR 4.525 1/2" wall hose reel includes 25 m PrimoFlex hose (1/2"). With sprayer, adaptor kit for mobile and stationary use, and extra smooth hose reel.
The ready-to-connect HR 4.525 1/2" wall hose reel kit has a robust frame and includes a 25 m quality PrimoFlex 1/2" hose. The hose can be used for both mobile and stationary watering thanks to the practical hose storage feature. It is particularly suitable for small to medium-sized gardens. The ideal width of the hose reel means that it can stand safely and securely even on uneven ground, thereby ensuring a consistently high level of comfort for the operator. The precisely measured space between the hose and legs mean that it can be smoothly wound and unwound. Summary of equipment details: 25 m 1/2" hose, nozzle, 4 universal hose connectors (3 without and 1 with aqua stop) and 1 G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 3/4 to G 1/2 reducer. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all of the available click systems.
Features and benefits
Set ready for connection.
- 25 m 1/2" hose, nozzle, 4 universal hose connectors, G 3/4 tap adapter with reducer G 3/4 to G 1/2.
Wall mount
- Simple and quick installation of the practical storage unit.
Hose reel in optimum width
- Good stability (also on uneven terrain).
Smooth hose reeling
- Optimised distance between hose and stand legs for convenient handling and simple reeling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|318 x 572 x 420
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet