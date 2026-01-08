The ergonomic frame concept of the HD 9/21 G petrol-powered cold water high-pressure cleaner from the HD Gasoline Advanced range offers maximum mobility. Protected by its robust basic frame, the machine can withstand use in adverse conditions. The Honda petrol engine can reliably deliver electricity where no connection is available. And if there is also no water connection available, the machine is able to suction water directly from bodies of water and convert it into a working pressure of 210 bar. A thermostat valve and water filter protect the pump against damage, even in recirculation mode. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections,the machine is very convenient to use. The HD 9/21 G also impresses with its well-designed operating concept, storage possibilities for accessory parts, puncture-proof wheels and a variety of expansion options.