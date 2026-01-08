High-pressure cleaner HD 9/21 G
Self-sufficient in its use and completely mobile: thanks to a built-in Honda petrol engine, you can use the HD 9/21 G from the HD Gasoline Advanced range independently of power connections.
The ergonomic frame concept of the HD 9/21 G petrol-powered cold water high-pressure cleaner from the HD Gasoline Advanced range offers maximum mobility. Protected by its robust basic frame, the machine can withstand use in adverse conditions. The Honda petrol engine can reliably deliver electricity where no connection is available. And if there is also no water connection available, the machine is able to suction water directly from bodies of water and convert it into a working pressure of 210 bar. A thermostat valve and water filter protect the pump against damage, even in recirculation mode. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections,the machine is very convenient to use. The HD 9/21 G also impresses with its well-designed operating concept, storage possibilities for accessory parts, puncture-proof wheels and a variety of expansion options.
Features and benefits
Maximum independenceFitted with reliable Honda or Yanmar engines for use without an external power supply. Can suck up water – e.g. from lakes or ponds – and use it for cleaning.
Optimum ease of useThe ergonomic frame concept makes transport on uneven ground easier. Storage possibilities for all accessory parts directly on the machine. Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility.
Highly versatileOptional cage frame with eyelets for crane loading reliably protects the machine. Hose reel attachment kit for shorter set-up & finishing-off times available as an optional extra. Portable version with robust tubular frame specially designed for painters and plasterers (HD 728 B).
For the toughest jobs
- Robust basic frame for daily use in tough conditions.
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Thermostat valve to protect the pump from overheating in recirculation mode.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|200 - 850
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|10 - up to 210 / 1 - up to 21
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|270 / 27
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Water inlet
|1″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Motor manufacturer
|Honda
|Motor type
|GX 340
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|Mobile
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|72.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|80
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|866 x 722 x 1146
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
- Detergent function: Suction