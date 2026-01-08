High-pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
The explosion-proof HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex high-pressure cleaner was developed specially for use in ATEX zones. Working pressure 160 bar, corresponding to a water flow of 1,000 litres per hour.
Potentially explosive areas, "ATEX zones", place particular demands on components and materials. Our HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex high-pressure cleaner meets these requirements and complies with all of the stringent safety regulations in its explosion-proof design. With a working pressure of 160 bar and water flow rate of around 1,000 litres per hour, the machine is designed for a variety of cleaning tasks. Moreover, it incorporates outstanding technical innovations that make cleaning effortless and take handling to a new level: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex combines maximum safety with outstanding cleaning performance and durable technology.
Features and benefits
Powder-coated cage frame, electrically conductiveRobust tubular steel frame. With integrated crane hook. Protection against damage to the machine.
Explosion-proof equipmentConductive rubber tyres. Surface temperature always under 200°C.
Powerful and durableFour-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Operational safety
- The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed and cleaned with no tools required.
- Protects the pump against dry running.
- Cleaning agent suction system for stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|1000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|50
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|160 / 16
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|220 / 22
|Connected load (kW)
|5.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|122.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|131.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|980 x 720 x 1100
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Ex protection
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 400 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Stainless steel spray lance, conductive: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- High-pressure spray lance
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
- Atex Zone