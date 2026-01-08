High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15 C

HDS 6/15 C single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with a 3-piston axial pump, eco!efficiency mode, intuitive single-button operation and EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun.

Quality, ergonomics and user-friendliness: the HDS 6/15 C is a powerful single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with an air-cooled motor, economical eco!efficiency mode and intuitive single-button operation. A robust axial pump with three ceramic pistons builds up the necessary pressure. The EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun with patented nozzle technology and a steel pipe over 1 metre long as well as EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners makes for ergonomic work. The Soft Damping System (SDS) reduces vibrations for fatigue-free working. The hot water technology effectively breaks up even lubricants and reduces the use of detergents, which are precisely dosed from a 15.5-litre tank. The pressure and water flow can be adjusted depending on the task. The maintenance-friendly HDS 6/15 C is designed for daily use under hard conditions. The descaling option, a water filter and a safety valve protect the technology. A robust chassis protects against impacts, while large wheels and a steering roller/castor offer high manoeuvrability. There are storage possibilities for accessories.

Features and benefits
High efficiency
  • eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use.
  • Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
  • EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
  • Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
  • Patented Kärcher power nozzle can offer up to 40 per cent more impact force than conventional nozzles.
Operational safety
  • Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
  • Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
Reliability
  • Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
  • The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
  • Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
  • Integrated nozzle storage.
  • Integrated lance holder for transport.
Detergent dosing unit
  • Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
  • Large tank opening with filling chute.
Mobility concept
  • "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
  • Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
  • Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. 
Easy to use controls
  • Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 230 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 260 - 560
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 150 / 3 - 15
Max. pressure (bar) 200
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) max. 80
Connected load (kW) 3.4
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 3.1
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 2.5
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 15
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 101.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 110
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1066 x 650 x 920

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Integrated fuel and detergent tank
