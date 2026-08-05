Great robustness and an excellent price-performance ratio: the HDS 8/18-4 C Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with a powerful 4-pole motor. The crankshaft pump builds up high pressure and enables a wide range of cleaning tasks to be carried out efficiently and quickly with the tried-and-tested Classic high-pressure gun. The pressure and water flow can be adjusted depending on the requirements. The integrated water filter keeps dirt particles away from the pump and extends the downtime. The hot water technology even breaks up lubricants effectively and reduces the use of cleaning agents. The highly reliable and maintenance-friendly HDS 8/18-4 C Classic is designed for daily use in hard conditions, whether on construction sites or in the agriculture, automotive or transport industries. A robust tubular steel frame provides protection against impacts, while puncture-proof wheels ensure high manoeuvrability. The machine can also be loaded by crane thanks to an attachment point. The 30-litre fuel tank enables very long operations. There is a storage compartment for accessories.