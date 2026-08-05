High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic

The mobile hot water high-pressure cleaner offers a very high flushing capacity of 1800 l/h and enables the parallel use of two spray lances at 180 bar water pressure.

Thanks to its enormous flow rate of 1800 litres per hour, the HDS 18/18-4 S Classic mobile hot water high-pressure cleaner boasts maximum efficiency when removing the most stubborn soiling. The robust crankshaft pump, which is protected by a water fine filter, also enables a working pressure of up to 180 bar and the parallel use of two spray lances. The EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with a servo controller for adjusting the water volume and pressure straight from the trigger gun ensures fatigue-free working. Puncture-proof wheels, two castors and a crane hook also contribute to user-friendly handling and allow the machine to be transported easily. The HDS 18/18-4 S Classic also has an air-cooled, four-pole, low-speed electric motor with soft start-up, flame monitoring for stationary operation, system maintenance dosing in the float box to protect against lime deposits and Kärcher's eco!efficiency mode for economical operation. On top of this, a sturdy tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine from damage. A ten-metre high-pressure hose is included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic: Robust and reliable for tough applications
Robust and reliable for tough applications
Robust crankshaft pump with proven Kärcher quality. A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic: Efficient burner engineering
Efficient burner engineering
High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic: Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Reliability
  • Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump.
  • Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor.
  • Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
Outstanding mobility
  • Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
  • With crane hook for simple transport.
  • Robust metal castors and large wheels make the machine completely suitable for use on construction sites.
Float box with system maintenance dosing
  • Water softening system prevents limescale deposits on the heating coil and therefore prolongs the lifetime.
Prepared for stationary operation
  • With integrated flame monitoring for stationary operation as standard.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 870 - 1730
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 50 - 180 / 5 - 18
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) max. 80
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 6.5
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 5.2
Connected load (kW) 11
Power cable (m) 5
Nozzle size 025
Water inlet 1″
Fuel tank (l) 30
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 210
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 222.2

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • Pressure cut-off
  • Option for the 2 spray lance operation
  • Pole reverse plug (3~)
  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • Dry-running protection
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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