Thanks to its enormous flow rate of 1800 litres per hour, the HDS 18/18-4 S Classic mobile hot water high-pressure cleaner boasts maximum efficiency when removing the most stubborn soiling. The robust crankshaft pump, which is protected by a water fine filter, also enables a working pressure of up to 180 bar and the parallel use of two spray lances. The EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with a servo controller for adjusting the water volume and pressure straight from the trigger gun ensures fatigue-free working. Puncture-proof wheels, two castors and a crane hook also contribute to user-friendly handling and allow the machine to be transported easily. The HDS 18/18-4 S Classic also has an air-cooled, four-pole, low-speed electric motor with soft start-up, flame monitoring for stationary operation, system maintenance dosing in the float box to protect against lime deposits and Kärcher's eco!efficiency mode for economical operation. On top of this, a sturdy tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine from damage. A ten-metre high-pressure hose is included in the scope of supply.