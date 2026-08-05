Pad black 25 cm

Heavy-duty black abrasive cleaning pad to remove dirt from non-textile floors and other non-delicate surfaces.

The black cleaning pad from Kärcher is an effective, compact aid for intensive, deep and maintenance cleaning of non-textile floors and other non-delicate surfaces which cannot be accessed with a cleaning machine. The heavy-duty abrasive pad is also perfect for removal of wax and build-up on small areas and in corners and edges. For manual applications, Kärcher recommends using with our corresponding hand pad holder; for floor cleaning, Kärcher recommends using our pad holder with joint and handle.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Highly adhesive dirt
Material PA / PET
Dirt level High
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Package weight (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 / 120 / 15
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 250 / 120 / 36
Pad black 25 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai