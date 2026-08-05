Pad brown 25 cm
Medium-duty brown abrasive cleaning pad to remove dirt from non-textile floors and other non-delicate surfaces.
The brown cleaning pad from Kärcher is an effective, compact aid for intensive, general and maintenance cleaning of non-textile floors and other non-delicate surfaces which cannot be accessed with a cleaning machine. The medium-duty abrasive pad is also perfect for removal of wax and build-up on small areas and in corners and edges. For manual applications, Kärcher recommends using with our corresponding hand pad holder; for floor cleaning, Kärcher recommends using our pad holder with joint and handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of dirt
|Highly adhesive dirt
|Material
|PA / PET
|Dirt level
|Low to heavy
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 / 120 / 15
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|250 / 120 / 15
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning