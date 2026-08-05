Trolley Classic I
The extremely easy-to-manoeuvre and cost-effective Trolley Classic I is ideal for quick maintenance cleaning.
The cost-effective cleaning trolley entry model, Trolley Classic I, is very robust thanks to its painted steel frame, which makes it ideal for maintenance cleaning in hard day-to-day work. Four rotatable wheels ensure easy handling.
Features and benefits
High quality
- High-quality materials and very robust, light design.
Best ergonomics
- Very easy to operate and back-friendly work standing up.
Easy manoeuvrability
- Four rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in restricted spaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Material
|Plastic coated steel / PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10.5
|Package weight (kg)
|12
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|910 x 545 x 1070
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|910 x 545 x 1070