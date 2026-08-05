Trolley Classic II

Trolley Classic II for quick maintenance cleaning. Cleaning trolley with waste disposal module, convenient mop press and two colour-coded 6-litre and 15-litre buckets.

Cleaning without tiring with the Trolley Classic II. Equipped with a very robust yet ergonomic mop press, the cost-effective cleaning trolley is ideal for day-to-day maintenance cleaning. It includes two colour-coded 6-litre and 15-litre buckets as well as a generous waste disposal module for quick waste disposal. Four rotatable wheels ensure easy handling, while the painted steel frame ensures a long lifetime.

Features and benefits
High quality
  • High-quality materials and very robust, light design.
Best ergonomics
  • Efficient, back-friendly wringing mechanism.
Easy manoeuvrability
  • Four rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in restricted spaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Material Plastic coated steel / PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 14.1
Package weight (kg) 16.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1070 x 660 x 1120
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1070 x 660 x 1120
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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