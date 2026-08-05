FM ExpertPro 100/ P
Large cleaning trolley FM ExpertPro 100/ P with preconditioning cleaning system. Closed area for waste disposal, ample space for cleaning tools and storage.
The enclosed design and extended base plate make the large FM ExpertPro 100/ P cleaning trolley ideal for cleaning hygiene-sensitive areas and for using the preconditioning method. The integrated disposal module can accommodate bin liners of different sizes and is opened by foot pedal. Additional equipment can be stored in the four 6-litre buckets and kept separate depending on the area of use. For even more storage space, the trolley also has two additional drawers offering 16 and 32 litres capacity respectively. They can be positioned as required and are suitable for convenient carrying of cleaning utensils, and machines such as the EB 30/1 Bp Li-Ion can easily be attached to the outer sides of the FlexoMate using the FlexoLink connections supplied. FlexoLink XL can be used to attach a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv. Doors and side panels can be personalised with stickers. Two brakes secure the trolley in place, even on sloping ground. The ergonomically shaped FlexoGrip reduces the strain on arms and shoulders when pushing. Push-to-open doors can be individually adjusted for right-handed or left-handed users.
Features and benefits
FlexoGrip: ergonomically height-adjustable, relieving shoulders and wrists from strain
Foot pedal for quick and easy opening of the cover on the disposal module
Enclosed all around, ideal for cleaning in hygiene-sensitive areas
Brakes on two wheels secure the trolley even on sloping ground
Toolflex connections on the outer sides for attaching cleaning utensils
A large base plate offers plenty of space for extra large storage volumes
Push-to-open system ensures intuitive and simple door operation
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Colour
|anthracite
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|42
|Package weight (kg)
|48
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1564 x 563 x 1229
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1100 x 600 x 780
Equipment
- Enclosed trolley with doors