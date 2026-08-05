The large FM ExpertPro 100/ W cleaning trolley with double bucket system and universal press is ideal for economical cleaning. The easily accessible disposal module can be moved up and down as required and can accommodate bin liners of different sizes. The bin liner holder plate can be effortlessly removed and the bin liner holder folds away to save space in the storage room. With four generous 6-litre buckets, additional equipment can be stored and sorted separately according to colour-coded areas. An additional 16-litre pull-out drawer can be positioned to suit requirements and is a convenient way of carrying cleaning utensils. Thanks to the Toolflex connections supplied, mop systems, grippers and other equipment can be neatly integrated. A hook is provided for attaching a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv. Toolflex and hooks can be attached to the outer sides of the FlexoMate as required. Strong brakes on two wheels allow the trolley to be parked even on sloping ground. Doors and side panels can be personalised with stickers and push-to-open doors can be set specifically for right-handed or left-handed users.