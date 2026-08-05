FM ExpertPro 50/ P
Compact FM ExpertPro 50/ P cleaning trolley, suitable for preconditioned cleaning. Securely sealed area for buckets and disposal compartments as well as equipment and cleaning agents.
The compact FM ExpertPro 50/ P is especially suitable for use in particularly hygiene-sensitive areas thanks to its closed design. It can also be used for the preconditioning method in efficient surface cleaning. Equipment can be stored in two 6-litre buckets and separated by area of use. The trolley also has a 16-litre pull-out drawer that can be positioned to suit requirements and is a convenient way of carrying additional cleaning utensils. Thanks to the Toolflex connections supplied, mop systems, grippers, etc. can be integrated. The hook can be used to attach a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv. Both the Toolflex connections and the hook can be attached to the outside of the FlexoMate as required. Two wheels have brakes fitted, guaranteeing a secure position even on sloping ground. The height-adjustable FlexoGrip reduces the strain on arms and shoulders when pushing the trolley. Doors and side panels can be personalised with stickers and push-to-open doors can be set specifically for right-handed or left-handed users.
Features and benefits
FlexoGrip: ergonomically height-adjustable, relieving shoulders and wrists from strain
Enclosed all around, ideal for cleaning in hygiene-sensitive areas
Brakes on two wheels secure the trolley even on sloping ground
Toolflex connections on the outer sides for attaching cleaning utensils
The compact dimensions make the trolley very manoeuvrable and easy to stow away
Push-to-open system ensures intuitive and simple door operation
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Colour
|anthracite
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|28.2
|Package weight (kg)
|35.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1051 x 564 x 1230
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1120 x 580 x 500
Equipment
- Enclosed trolley with doors