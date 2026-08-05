The compact FM ExpertPro 50/ P is especially suitable for use in particularly hygiene-sensitive areas thanks to its closed design. It can also be used for the preconditioning method in efficient surface cleaning. Equipment can be stored in two 6-litre buckets and separated by area of use. The trolley also has a 16-litre pull-out drawer that can be positioned to suit requirements and is a convenient way of carrying additional cleaning utensils. Thanks to the Toolflex connections supplied, mop systems, grippers, etc. can be integrated. The hook can be used to attach a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv. Both the Toolflex connections and the hook can be attached to the outside of the FlexoMate as required. Two wheels have brakes fitted, guaranteeing a secure position even on sloping ground. The height-adjustable FlexoGrip reduces the strain on arms and shoulders when pushing the trolley. Doors and side panels can be personalised with stickers and push-to-open doors can be set specifically for right-handed or left-handed users.