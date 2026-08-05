FM ExpertPro 50/ S
Medium-sized cleaning trolley FM ExpertPro 50/ S for the spray cleaning system with easily accessible waste container. Closed central compartment for storing equipment and cleaning agents.
The medium-sized, enclosed cleaning trolley FM ExpertPro 50/ S impresses with its compact dimensions, and is also ideal for use with the spray method. The disposal module is easily accessible from the outside. It can be moved up and down as required and can accommodate bin liners of different sizes. Cleaning utensils can be conveniently stored in two 6-litre buckets and separated by colour (one blue bucket and one red bucket are included as standard). Two 16-litre pull-out drawers that can be positioned to suit requirements are suitable for conveniently carrying additional equipment. Thanks to the Toolflex connections supplied, mop systems, grippers and other utensils can be integrated efficiently. They can be attached to the outer sides of the FlexoMate as required. FlexoLink XL can be used to attach a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv. Strong brakes on two wheels secure the trolley even on sloping, uneven ground to ensure stability. The ergonomically height-adjustable FlexoGrip reduces the strain on arms and shoulders when pushing. In addition, the push-to-open doors can be adjusted for right-handed or left-handed users.
Features and benefits
FlexoGrip: ergonomically height-adjustable, relieving shoulders and wrists from strain
Disposal module with 30° adjustable height angle for easy emptying
Enclosed all around, ideal for cleaning in hygiene-sensitive areas
Brakes on two wheels secure the trolley even on sloping ground
Toolflex connections on the outer sides for attaching cleaning utensils
The compact dimensions make the trolley very manoeuvrable and easy to stow away
Push-to-open system ensures intuitive and simple door operation
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED / STANDARD
|Colour
|anthracite
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|29
|Package weight (kg)
|56.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1271 x 563 x 1061
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1200 x 800 x 860
Equipment
- Enclosed trolley with doors