The compact and open cleaning trolley is particularly suitable for the use of pre-conditioned mops in manual cleaning operations. The disposal module can be moved up and down as required and can accommodate bin liners of different sizes. Cleaning utensils can be stored securely in the two 6-litre buckets and separated according to area (blue for unproblematic areas and red for cleaning areas with the highest hygiene requirements, such as washrooms and toilets). Thanks to the FlexiLink connections supplied, mop systems, grippers and other equipment can be neatly integrated. A hook is provided for attaching a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv.Toolflex and hooks can be attached as required to the inside of the FlexoMate.