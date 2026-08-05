FM Swift 50/ P
Space-saving and compact – the FM Swift 50/ P with cleaning system for preconditioning and height-adjustable, folding waste module. For maximum space saving in confined storage rooms.
The compact and open cleaning trolley is particularly suitable for the use of pre-conditioned mops in manual cleaning operations. The disposal module can be moved up and down as required and can accommodate bin liners of different sizes. Cleaning utensils can be stored securely in the two 6-litre buckets and separated according to area (blue for unproblematic areas and red for cleaning areas with the highest hygiene requirements, such as washrooms and toilets). Thanks to the FlexiLink connections supplied, mop systems, grippers and other equipment can be neatly integrated. A hook is provided for attaching a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv.Toolflex and hooks can be attached as required to the inside of the FlexoMate.
Features and benefits
Disposal module with 30° adjustable height angle for easy emptying
The compact dimensions make the trolley very manoeuvrable and easy to stow away
Toolflex connections on the outer sides for attaching cleaning utensils
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Colour
|anthracite
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14
|Package weight (kg)
|16.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1004 x 563 x 1198
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|796 x 584 x 371