The functional and open FM Swift 50/W cleaning trolley with 2 × 15-litre buckets made from 50 per cent recycled plastic and 2 × 6-litre buckets made from 80 per cent recycled plastic is a real space saver and is ideal for particularly small storage spaces with limited room. Equipped with a double bucket system and universal press, it assists with manual cleaning tasks even in confined spaces. The disposal module can be moved up and down as required or folded in to save space, and is suitable for bin liners of various sizes. The two 6-litre buckets allow cleaning utensils to be stored safely and separated by area: blue for unproblematic areas and red for areas with the highest hygiene requirements, such as washrooms and toilets. Alternatively, it can hold 2 to 4 detergents instead of a 6-litre bucket. With the FlexoLink S (2 ×) and FlexoLink XL (1 ×) tool holders, all tools are securely fastened and ready for use at any time.