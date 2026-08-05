Trolley Hotel Classic I

Robust Trolley Hotel Classic I with large fold-away 120-litre bin liner holder. The hotel cart is suitable for 12 to 15 rooms and features three wooden shelves and five large wheels.

Tight spaces in lifts or hotel hallways are no match for the Trolley Hotel Classic I. The five large rotatable 125 mm wheels make sure of this. The robust hotel cart is suitable for cleaning and supplying up to 15 rooms and is very ergonomic and gentle on your back to use. The large fold-away 120-litre bin liner holder offers enough capacity to dispose of waste and three wooden shelves facilitate transport of and access to cleaning utensils and materials. Rust-free materials ensure a long lifetime, while smooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean, when needed.

Features and benefits
Trolley Hotel Classic I: Best ergonomics
Best ergonomics
Very easy to operate and back-friendly work standing up. Convenient access to bin liners and utensils.
Trolley Hotel Classic I: High quality
High quality
High-quality, rust-free materials and very robust design.
Trolley Hotel Classic I: Hygienic cart cleaning
Hygienic cart cleaning
Smooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean, when needed.
Easy manoeuvrability
  • Five rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in tight spaces.
Very well equipped
  • Includes large 120-litre bin liner container and three wooden shelves.
Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD / CLASSIC
Waste disposal capacity (l) 120
Material Painted steel / PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 34
Package weight (kg) 36.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 530 x 1280
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1170 x 530 x 1280
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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