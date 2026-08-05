Tight spaces in lifts or hotel hallways are no match for the Trolley Hotel Classic I. The five large rotatable 125 mm wheels make sure of this. The robust hotel cart is suitable for cleaning and supplying up to 15 rooms and is very ergonomic and gentle on your back to use. The large fold-away 120-litre bin liner holder offers enough capacity to dispose of waste and three wooden shelves facilitate transport of and access to cleaning utensils and materials. Rust-free materials ensure a long lifetime, while smooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean, when needed.