Trolley Hotel Premium I
High-quality Trolley Hotel Premium I for six to eight rooms. Hotel cart with fold-away 120-litre bin liner holder and large 125 mm wheels with bumpers. Easy to manoeuvre even when heavily loaded.
Very high-quality design and effortlessly manoeuvrable in the tightest of spaces even with a heavy load: The Trolley Hotel Premium I impresses with the best ergonomics, rust-free materials, a robust design and long lifetime. Impact-resistant thanks to its four large 125 mm rotatable wheels with bumpers and very well equipped – this makes the hotel cart perfect for cleaning and supplying six to eight rooms. Yet even cleaning the cart itself is especially easy due to the cart's continuous smooth surfaces. A 120-litre bin liner holder is also included as standard.
Features and benefits
Best ergonomicsVery easy to operate and back-friendly work standing up. Convenient access to bin liners and utensils.
High qualityHigh-quality, rust-free materials and very robust, impact-resistant design.
Hygienic cart cleaningSmooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean, when needed.
Easy manoeuvrability
- Four rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in restricted spaces.
Very well equipped
- Includes large 120-litre bin liner holder.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Waste disposal capacity (l)
|120
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|27.4
|Package weight (kg)
|30.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1130 x 640 x 1425
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1130 x 640 x 1425