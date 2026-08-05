Trolley Hotel Premium II

Large 125 mm wheels with bumpers enable easy manoeuvring of the Trolley Hotel Premium II with bin liner holder, even with a heavy load. Hotel cart for 10 to 12 rooms.

Designed for cleaning and supplying 10 to 12 rooms, the Trolley Hotel Premium II impresses with exceptionally high quality and functionality. High-quality, rust-free materials with smooth surfaces for easy cleaning of the cart itself form the basis of this robust hotel cart. The coherent overall concept is complemented by the best ergonomics as well as four rotatable wheels which make it easy for cleaners to manoeuvre the cart in the tightest of spaces, even with a heavy load. Additionally, the wheels are equipped with bumpers, helping the Hotel Premium II survive knocks and bumps unscathed.

Features and benefits
Trolley Hotel Premium II: Best ergonomics
Best ergonomics
Very easy to operate and back-friendly work standing up. Convenient access to bin liners and utensils.
Trolley Hotel Premium II: High quality
High quality
High-quality, rust-free materials and very robust, impact-resistant design.
Trolley Hotel Premium II: Hygienic cart cleaning
Hygienic cart cleaning
Smooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean, when needed.
Easy manoeuvrability
  • Four rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in restricted spaces.
Very well equipped
  • Includes large 120-litre bin liner holder.
Specifications

Technical data

Programme PREMIUM
Waste disposal capacity (l) 120
Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 46.8
Package weight (kg) 51.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1540 x 640 x 1425
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 930 x 540 x 291
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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