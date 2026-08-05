Classic Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L
Non-corrosive single mobile bucket made entirely of Polypropylene with user-friendly mop press and large blue 25-l bucket.
Our cart with 80 mm wheels and integrated protective bumpers guarantees superb mobility in cleaning applications. The single mobile bucket with user-friendly mop press and blue 25-l bucket is made entirely of Polypropylene and is therefore very hygienic to clean and can be recycled. The one-piece base frame ensures low weight and maximum robustness.
Features and benefits
Lightweight and robust
- One-piece base frame for low weight and maximum robustness.
High compatibility
- Compatible with common tab and pocket systems.
Environmentally friendly
- Made entirely from Polypropylene and is therefore fully recyclable.
Ergonomic mop press
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.6
|Package weight (kg)
|6.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|530 x 430 x 910
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|530 x 430 x 910
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning