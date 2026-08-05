Premium Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L

Very mobile single mobile bucket made of Polypropylene equipped with efficient and user-friendly mop press. Including 25-l bucket in blue.

Robust, lightweight and corrosion-free: Our cart is made entirely of Polypropylene and impresses with high-quality materials and equipment features. There is also the user-friendly mop press, 80 mm wheels, bumpers, as well as a 25-litre bucket in blue. The sliding handle at the side enables particularly simple handling of the single mobile bucket – also in confined spaces.

Features and benefits
Premium Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L: Lightweight and robust
Lightweight and robust
One-piece base frame for low weight and maximum robustness.
Premium Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L: Ergonomic side handle
Ergonomic side handle
For simple handling in confined spaces. Facilitates rinsing and swivelling processes.
Premium Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L: High compatibility
High compatibility
Compatible with common tab and pocket systems.
Environmentally friendly
  • Made entirely from Polypropylene and is therefore fully recyclable.
Specifications

Technical data

Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 5.9
Package weight (kg) 7.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 620 x 430 x 910
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 620 x 430 x 910
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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