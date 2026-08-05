Standard Double Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 3 in 1 30 L
Double bucket system with 30 l buckets, back-friendly wringer, handle holder and double outlet. For optimum cleaning results thanks to the separation of the cleaning solution and dirty water.
The bucket system with dual compartment from Kärcher makes possible optimum cleaning results for floor cleaning in medium-sized and large properties thanks to the useful separation of cleaning solution and dirty water. It is particularly easy to manoeuvre and transport thanks to double handle and 80 millimetre large wheels. The professional wringer as well as the press lever of the double bucket system are ergonomically positioned and also ensure back-friendly work like the outlet containers for emptying without having to lift the bucket. The smooth surfaces of the double bucket system are made of recyclable, long-lasting and naturally rust-free polypropylene and are very easy to keep hygienically clean.
Features and benefits
Environmentally friendly structure
- Eco-friendly, long-lasting, recyclable version made of polypropylene
Ergonomic design
- Outlet containers for ergonomic emptying without needing to lift the bucket
Hygienic handling
- Simple, hygienic emptying of dirty water thanks to rear outlet container
- Optimum cleaning results thanks to the separation of the cleaning solution and dirty water
Back-friendly wringer
- Optimal positioning of the press and press lever to avoid straining the user's back
Simple maintenance and care
- Smooth surfaces without indentations for simple, hygienic cleaning
Ergonomic double handle
- Ergonomic double handle for easy transport
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.1
|Package weight (kg)
|6.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|580 x 380 x 910
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|580 x 380 x 910
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning