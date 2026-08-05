Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm
Flexible duster inclining up to 270°, with universal clip and MultiLink system handle with removable cap.
System with flexible duster. Ideal to clean rounded, irregular or narrow surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / rubber
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.3
|Package weight (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|600 x 60
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|600 x 60 x 20
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
Application areas
- Surface - dry cleaning