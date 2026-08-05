Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip 40 cm

Mop holder (40 cm) with back-friendly clip fixing, 360° rotation and pocket attachment for quick changing.

The Kärcher mop holder (40 cm) with clip is equipped with a back-friendly clip fixing, a joint with 360° rotation and a user-friendly pocket attachment. The holder is ideal for use with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm, such as our aluminium and telescopic handles.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD
Textile attachment Pockets
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 110
Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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