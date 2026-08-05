The loops of this mop cloth are made entirely of high-quality microfibre. In connection with their even distribution across the entire inner area of the cloth, this guarantees optimal dirt dissolving power and moisture absorption of the mop. This makes it perfect for cleaning in all areas with a high volume of dirt, as well as on uneven floors – also in industry. The clever flap prevents any skin contact by the cleaning personnel during or after cleaning. In addition, the microfibre mop has a total of 4 loops in the colours blue, red, yellow and green. With this colour-coded system the mop can be clearly assigned to a certain part to be cleaned and cross-contamination is effectively prevented – the loops that are not required are simply cut off. The microfibre mop is perfect for use in the flat mop system with double bucket trolley or single bucket trolley and press.