Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Short-fibre microfibre mop with practical flap and short-pile loops. Perfect for efficient use with the double or single bucket cart and the press.
Effective, simple and contactless: The microfibre mop with short-pile loops impresses with a clever fixing using practical flaps – for hygienic and efficient cleaning processes. As a result, skin contact is avoided during and after cleaning. The fine short fibres enable excellent moisture and dirt pick-up thanks to superb frictional properties and ensure a reliable cleaning performance. The 40 centimetre wide mop cover is perfect for the deep cleaning of smooth, slightly structured and water-resistant floors. The microfibre mop can also be used with the Kärcher double or single bucket cart and the press. In order to avoid cross-contamination, the colour coding enables a clear allocation of the mop to the corresponding part to be cleaned. Suitable for mop holders with 40 centimetre flaps. .
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Flaps
|Material
|85% PET / 15% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Manufacturing type
|Pile knitted fabric (Cleaning layer)
|Textile structure
|Loop pile
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Dryer temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 300
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²)
|0.1 / 350
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 140 x 10
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning