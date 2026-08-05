Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm

Holder with strape tape system, cloth clips, block system for 30 cm mop covers with strap tape fastener and 360° rotating, movable joint for convenience in your cleaning tasks.

For 30-centimetre mop covers with strap tape fastener: Thanks to its 360° rotating joint, the strap tape holder with block system and cloth clips is ideally suited to professional high-performance cleaning of vertical and horizontal surfaces. Compared to cleaning tasks with cloths, the combination of holder and mop cover provides a significantly larger contact face and therefore significantly increased productivity. The Kärcher strap tape holder is compatible with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.2
Package weight (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 300 x 95
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 300 x 95 x 1600
Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm
Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning
  • Surface washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai