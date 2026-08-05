Telescopic lance 3 x 300 cm

Kärcher telescopic lance, 3 × 300 cm long. For safe working at great heights directly from the ground without the need for a ladder.

Our 3 × 300 centimetre long telescopic lances allow safe cleaning applications at great heights directly from the ground. Their special length makes the use of a ladder or other tools superfluous, a specially adjusted sliding block reliably prevents the rod turning, safety cone and clamping protection ensure safe handling. The carefully processed, very sturdy telescopic lance is made of high-quality aluminium and plastic.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP / PC / PA, glass fibre reinforced
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 9000 x 21 x 21

Equipment

  • Italian thread
Telescopic lance 3 x 300 cm
Application areas
  • Windows
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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