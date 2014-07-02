Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 70/3
Powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 70 l container capacity and up to three motors.
The NT 70 series of machines consists of large, powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaners with up to three motors. A complete portfolio of models, which demonstrates its advantages especially in wet applications and when vacuuming coarse dirt. Strong suction power and proven Kärcher quality at an affordable price.
Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storage
- Large bumper with accessory storage.
Integrated drain hose
- The container is easy to empty via the drain hose. Extremely practical due to the very large 70 litre container capacity.
Ergonomic push handle
- The NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle so that the machine can be pushed along.
Robust bumper
- The robust bumper protects the machine from knocks and bumps.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|3 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|70
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 3600
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|83
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|27.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|720 x 510 x 975
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Drain hose
- Push handle
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II