Brush medium

Optimally cleans facades, roller shutters and textile fabrics: the brush with medium-hard bristles for fast and simple attachment to telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher.

Quick and direct connection to a water-bearing telescopic lance or a high-pressure lance from Kärcher, the brush with medium-hard bristles is perfect for the efficient cleaning of facades, roller shutters and also textile fabrics. A 25° high-pressure nozzle is integrated for the high-pressure application, whereas applications with pure water are made possible with a corresponding nozzle kit. The brush also has supporting bristles for the correct contact pressure.

Features and benefits
Easy-to-understand colour coding
  • The colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush.
Versatile fields of application
  • Integrated high-pressure nozzle for using the brush with a high-pressure cleaner.
  • Incl. 2 nozzles and 1 connection piece for use with pure water.
  • With 4 nozzle connections for optimal water application.
Specifications

Technical data

Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connection thread M 18
Colour red
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.3
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning façades with natural stone, plaster or wood surfaces
  • For cleaning roller shutters and blinds
  • For cleaning fabrics and membrane foils
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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