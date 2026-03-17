Flexible crevice nozzle

Flexible crevice nozzle for cleaning hard-to-reach areas in the home, basement, workshop, car, etc. with Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

Whether in hard-to-reach or tight spaces in the car, home, basement or garden shed – the flexible crevice nozzle ensures cleanliness right down to the last corner. Thanks to the flexible material, the nozzle reaches areas that cannot be cleaned with the standard crevice nozzle. The crevice nozzle is suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

Features and benefits
Crevice nozzle made of soft and flexible material
  • Can be easily bent to reach areas that cannot be cleaned with the standard crevice nozzle.
Extra-long nozzle (nozzle length approx. 615 mm)
  • Reaches deep into gaps to be cleaned.
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) NW 35
Working width (mm) 615
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 615 x 40 x 40
Application areas
  • Hallways
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Side pockets in the car
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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