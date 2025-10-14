High-pressure extension hose QC 7.5 m

High-pressure extension hose for greater versatility. This robust 7.5 m DN 8 quality hose is suitable for all K3 to K7 high-pressure washers with Quick Connect connection from 2008.

The 7.5 m high-pressure extension hose is suitable for connection to the "Best" spray gun. The extension hose is ideal for connecting a gun with Quick Connect connector to the high-pressure hose for a wider action radius. The high-pressure extension hose is textile braiding reinforced and non-kinking with a brass connector for durability. The hose can withstand pressures up to 160 bar and temperatures up to 60°C and is also suitable for cleaning agent use. Suitable for all K3 to K7 high-pressure washers from 2008.

Features and benefits
7.5 m extension hose
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect adapter
  • Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 40
Max. pressure (bar) 140
Length (m) 7.5
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 240 x 50
