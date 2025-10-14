Suction hose extension

The 3.5-m long suction hose extension is suitable for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners from the Home & Garden range and ensures a larger operating radius and greater freedom of movement.

The 3.5-m long suction hose extension increases the operating radius and freedom of movement, thus facilitating work, particularly when cleaning stairs or for the interior car cleaning. This practical suction hose extension is suitable for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners from the Home & Garden range.

Features and benefits
Extension of working radius and improvement of free movement (e.g. when cleaning car interiors)
Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 3600 x 55 x 64
Application areas
  • Vehicle interior
  • Renovation
  • Workshop
  • Hobby room
  • Cellar
  • Garage
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Entrance area
  • Stairs
