T 350 T-Racer surface cleaner
With the T-Racer surface cleaner T 350, large surfaces can be cleaned without splashing. Continuous pressure adjustment for hard and sensitive surfaces. Handle for vertical cleaning.
With the T-Racer surface cleaner T 350, large surfaces in outside areas can be cleaned quickly and efficiently. The twin-jet rotation arm ensures dirt removal on large surfaces. Compared to cleaning with a spray lance, cleaning time is reduced by about half. The hood reliably protects the operator and the surroundings against spray water. Thanks to the hovercraft effect, the T-Racer is particularly easy to manoeuvre. The T-Racer surface cleaner T 350 features continuous pressure adjustment. This means that hard surfaces such as stone and concrete and more sensitive surfaces such as wood can be cleaned according to requirements. An ergonomic handle ensures optimal cleaning of vertical surfaces such as garage doors. The T-Racer surface cleaner T 350 is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden pressure washers, classes K 2 to K 7.
Features and benefits
Two rotating flat jet nozzles
- Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Splash guard
- Splash-free cleaning.
Pressure adjustment
- Continuous adjustment of the pressure to the respective cleaning task.
- Cleaning of sensitive and non-sensitive surfaces such as wood and stone.
Handle
- Easy cleaning of vertical surfaces.
Hovercraft effect
- The surface cleaner hovers over the floor and guarantees easy cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|712 x 280 x 971
Videos
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Terrace
- Garage doors
- Small house facades
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Garden and stone walls
- Paths