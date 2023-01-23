Cleaning outer and inner surfaces of the counter

When it comes to cleaning the other side of the counter, cleaning techniques that are used when handling food play a significant role. A wet/dry vacuum can be used to easily and quickly remove dry, loose food from the display counter. When wet cleaning, use alternating alkaline and acidic cleaning agents to reliably remove the breeding ground for microorganisms. After cleaning and disinfecting, rinse with clean water to ensure that no residue remains.

A chemical-free alternative is to work with professional steam cleaners. They reliably eliminate germs, bacteria, and viruses. This is because hot steam up to approximately 100 °C and with a pressure of up to 4 bar emerges from the nozzle in very fine droplets. Read the manufacturer's instructions thoroughly to ensure the proper use.