Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 40/1 Tact Bs
Our NT 40/1 Tact Bs bakery vacuum cleaner was developed specifically for the special requirements of bakeries and cake shops. The vacuum cleaner easily copes with large quantities of fine dust.
Bakers and confectioners can breathe a sigh of relief with our NT 40/1 Tact Bs bakery vacuum cleaner. Whether it is floors, machines or other devices – and with optional accessories even the oven: The vacuum cleaner easily copes with all challenges that await it in the bakery. With its sturdy lock latches made from metal, it is certified as an explosion-proof machine and is therefore perfect for vacuuming potentially hazardous flour dust. The automatic Tact filter cleaning ensures not only a constantly high suction power, but also allows the vacuuming of large quantities of fine dust. For this purpose, the vacuum cleaner is extremely simple to operate using the rotary switch in the middle, also withstands tougher applications with the robust container and is very easy to transport thanks to the standard ergonomic push handle.
Features and benefits
Ideal for bakeries and cake shopsOptional accessory kits specially for use in bakeries.
Special lock latches made from metalAllow certification as explosion-proof machine. Permit approval for vacuuming potentially hazardous flour dust.
Heat-resistant PES flat pleated filterAllows vacuuming of problematic dust in bakeries.
Practical accessory storage for special accessories
- Facilitates the carrying of bulky sets for oven cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|16,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|650 x 370 x 1100
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Container material: Plastic
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
- Antistatic preparation
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning bakery ovens, floors, machines and devices