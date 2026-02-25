Anti-twist adapter

The anti-twist adapter eliminates loops in the high-pressure hose for guaranteed twist-free working. For all high-pressure hoses with a Quick Connect adapter on the gun.

With the anti-twist adapter from Kärcher, you enjoy more freedom of movement and comfort when working with the pressure washer. Eliminate bothersome loops in the high-pressure hose, which may cause tripping during use and become an obstacle for storage. Simply turn the adapter manually to effortlessly eliminate loops. The adapter can be subsequently integrated simply and rapidly to upgrade your high-pressure hose. It is compatible with all high-pressure hoses with a Quick Connect adapter on the gun. Guaranteed rotation function through use of brass. Suitable for all devices of classes K 4 to K 7.

Features and benefits
Quick Connect adapter
  • For high-pressure hoses with a Quick Connect adapter on the gun.
Anti-twist system
  • Loops in the high-pressure hose can be eliminated by rotating the adapter.
Made from brass
  • Reliable rotation function thanks to use of brass.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 137 x 26 x 26
