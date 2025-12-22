DB 145 dirt blaster for K 4-K 5

Dirt blaster with powerful middle rotary nozzle for Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 4 and K 5. For particularly stubborn dirt like that on mossy or weathered surfaces.

The dirt blaster for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 4 and K 5 removes even atmospheric dirt effortlessly with its powerful middle rotary nozzle with rotating point jet. This means that you can remove stubborn dirt, like on mossy or weathered surfaces, in no time and return surfaces to a shine. The dirt blaster also offers a large area performance.

Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
  • Effective removal of even stubborn dirt from resistant surfaces.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Targeted cleaning of stubborn dirt.
100% higher cleaning performance compared with the Kärcher standard flat jet.
  • For efficient and quick cleaning.
Bayonet connection
  • Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 450 x 41 x 41

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Moss
