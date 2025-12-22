Façade & glass cleaning kit

Set comprising the telescopic spray lance TLA 4 and the façade and glass cleaning attachment. For easy cleaning of objects that are difficult to access such as house façades or conservatories.

With the telescopic spray lance even areas that are difficult to access such as under façades can be cleaned quickly and effortlessly. The 180 degree adjustable hinge is another advantage and makes possible the cleaning of conservatories, slanting roofs and carports. Through operation with the façade and glass cleaning attachment, any areas that are difficult to access are cleaned evenly and effectively: The four high-pressure nozzles eliminate stubborn dirt on various surfaces.

Features and benefits
Façade & glass cleaning kit: Adjustable hinge
Adjustable hinge
Flexible application
Façade & glass cleaning kit: Comfortable telescoping
Comfortable telescoping
The tubes can be easily and conveniently pulled out at the touch of a button.
Façade & glass cleaning kit: Including façade and glass cleaning attachment
Including façade and glass cleaning attachment
For the even and effective cleaning of areas that are difficult to access.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 3.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 3780 x 338 x 223
Application areas
  • Façade
  • Conservatories
  • Shelters (e.g. carports)
  • Windows and glass surfaces
