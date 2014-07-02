Flat pleated filter

Flat pleated filter for wet and dry use without filter replacement. Compact filter with large surface does not protrude into tank. Flexible, easy to clean filter with high dust retention.

Features and benefits
Filter material
  • Allows wet and dry suction without having to change the filter
  • High degree of dust retention
Flexible setup
  • Easy to clean
Compact construction
  • A large filter area in the smallest possible space
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour brown
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 205 x 75 x 73
