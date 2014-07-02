FRV 30 surface cleaner

With the integrated and automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 makes surface cleaning even more efficient. There is no longer a need to rinse the surface after cleaning, as the dirty water can be removed through the 5m suction hose, which is supplied. Additional features include the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearings. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.6
Compatible machines
Accessories
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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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