G 160 trigger gun

Replacement gun for Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers. For all pressure washers where the hose is secured to the gun with a clip (without Quick Connect).

Gun changing made easy. Replacement gun for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers. Suitable for all pressure washers where the hose is secured to the gun with clip or clamp.

Features and benefits
Replacement gun for Kärcher Consumer pressure washers of the K 2 – K 7 class.
  • Easy replacement of spray gun.
Bayonet connection
  • Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Low pressure detergent application
  • Simple application of detergent.
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Child safety lock
  • Gun trigger is blocked.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 422 x 40 x 181
Compatible machines
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited