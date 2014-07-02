Hard surface cleaner FR 30 Me

Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and suction hose connection. Ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry.

FR 30 ME high-quality, hot water resistant surface cleaner with stainless steel casing with a working width of 300 mm, ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry. Features include double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and integrated suction hose connection for removing spray water. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1300 l/h, 85°C. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 300
Connection thread M 18
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.2
Accessories
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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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