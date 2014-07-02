HEPA 13 filter*

Special high-efficiency filter which reliably filters 99.95% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm. With sophisticated seal for protection against pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. *(EN: 1822:1998)

The HEPA 13 filter reliably filters 99.95% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm. The special high-performance filter has a particularly sophisticated seal for protection against pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement.

Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher DS vacuum cleaner with water filter
Reliable filtering of allergenic pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and dust mite excrement
Faster and easier changing
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 165 x 111 x 55
Compatible machines
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited