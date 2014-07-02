HEPA 13 filter*
The HEPA 13 filter reliably filters 99.95% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm. The special high-performance filter has a particularly sophisticated seal for protection against pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher DS vacuum cleaner with water filter
Reliable filtering of allergenic pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and dust mite excrement
Faster and easier changing
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|165 x 111 x 55