HEPA 13 filter*
The HEPA 13 filter (EN 1822:1998) for the Kärcher VC 2 vacuum cleaner safely and reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen and allergenic particles. Ideal for allergy sufferers.
Good news for allergy or asthma sufferers: the HEPA 13 filter (EN 1822:1998) ensures that the exhaust air from the vacuum cleaner is cleaner than the room air. The finest dirt, such as pollen and allergenic particles, is reliably filtered out.
Features and benefits
Washable
High-efficiency filtration power
Ideal for allergy sufferers
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|silver
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|156 x 109 x 25
Application areas
- Dry dirt